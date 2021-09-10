Swiss National Bank Cuts Position in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,888 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Coherent worth $14,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coherent by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Coherent by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 8,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Coherent by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,514 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,464,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Coherent by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Coherent by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 2,355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

COHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays began coverage on Coherent in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coherent has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.33.

Shares of COHR opened at $252.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $250.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.84. Coherent, Inc. has a one year low of $103.00 and a one year high of $270.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.07 and a beta of 1.59.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.16. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 10.46% and a negative net margin of 8.50%.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

