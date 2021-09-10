Swiss National Bank Decreases Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 468,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $16,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JEF. FMR LLC raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,301,000 after buying an additional 1,162,570 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 147,950 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,855,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,847,000 after purchasing an additional 199,791 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 329.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 10,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $36.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.48 and a 200 day moving average of $32.71. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.96 and a fifty-two week high of $37.85.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 16.08%. Analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, Director Melissa Weiler acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.00 per share, with a total value of $128,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 97,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $3,401,006.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

