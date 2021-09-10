Swiss National Bank Decreases Stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 636,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 23,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.21% of Old Republic International worth $15,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORI. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the third quarter worth $513,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,156,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,051,000 after acquiring an additional 607,938 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 56.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 1.6% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 104,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 70.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORI stock opened at $25.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.18 and its 200 day moving average is $24.37. Old Republic International Co. has a one year low of $13.93 and a one year high of $26.69.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 13.08%. Research analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Old Republic International in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

In other Old Republic International news, Chairman Rande Keith Yeager sold 267,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $7,011,175.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 97,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,563,259.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas Dare sold 19,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $508,916.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,350 shares of company stock worth $60,684 and have sold 578,820 shares worth $15,262,617. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

