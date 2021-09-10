Swiss National Bank Decreases Stock Position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.21% of Apartment Income REIT worth $15,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 942.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 328.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 6,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $345,169.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,136 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,491.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

AIRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apartment Income REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.90.

NYSE AIRC opened at $50.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.12. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.35. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.99 and a 12-month high of $53.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is a positive change from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.73%.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

