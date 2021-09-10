Swiss National Bank Has $14.17 Million Stake in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of American Campus Communities worth $14,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACC. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in American Campus Communities by 230.2% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,393,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759,884 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 213.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 985,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,563,000 after buying an additional 671,188 shares during the period. MSD Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 125.0% in the first quarter. MSD Partners L.P. now owns 945,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,796,000 after buying an additional 525,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,597,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 103.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 814,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,158,000 after buying an additional 415,027 shares during the period. 91.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

In other American Campus Communities news, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 8,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $425,611.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,151.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 4,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $241,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,892 shares in the company, valued at $2,391,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ACC opened at $50.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 725.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.85 and a fifty-two week high of $52.09.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.44). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 1.31%. Research analysts predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is 94.95%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ACC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.14.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC).

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.