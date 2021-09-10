Swiss National Bank Has $14.37 Million Stock Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Omnicell worth $14,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in Omnicell by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Omnicell by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 248,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,620,000 after buying an additional 18,744 shares during the period. 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Omnicell in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Omnicell by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 73,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,081,000 after buying an additional 13,163 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Omnicell by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicell alerts:

In other Omnicell news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 41,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.05, for a total value of $6,409,427.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 31,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.35, for a total transaction of $4,727,568.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,284 shares of company stock valued at $14,728,766. 2.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OMCL has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.49 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.06.

NASDAQ OMCL opened at $160.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.61. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.05. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.66 and a 1 year high of $162.86.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.42. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 11.06%. Equities research analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.