Swiss National Bank Has $14.40 Million Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $14,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,723,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,467,000 after acquiring an additional 875,782 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.8% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,741,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,438,000 after acquiring an additional 309,739 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 37.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,737,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,816,000 after acquiring an additional 747,794 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,205,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,960,000 after acquiring an additional 156,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 742.2% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,864,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,646,000 after buying an additional 1,643,218 shares during the period.

In related news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total value of $245,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total value of $2,586,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,360 shares of company stock worth $6,651,931 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BJ. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Argus began coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.18 price objective for the company. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.35.

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $57.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.44. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.07 and a 52-week high of $59.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.70.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 121.98% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

