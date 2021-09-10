Swiss National Bank Has $14.45 Million Stock Holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Stericycle worth $14,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SRCL. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 252.3% during the 1st quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 65,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 46,691 shares in the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 119,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the 1st quarter worth about $290,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,140,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,973,000 after purchasing an additional 95,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,628,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,960,000 after purchasing an additional 274,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SRCL opened at $70.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Stericycle, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.51 and a 12-month high of $79.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 295.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.14 and its 200-day moving average is $70.80.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $672.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.66 million. Stericycle had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

SRCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Stericycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

In related news, EVP Stephen Cory White sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $98,300.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,718.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stericycle Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

