Swiss National Bank Has $14.48 Million Stock Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.23% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $14,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 257.1% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 493.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMG. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $246.00 target price (up from $213.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. raised their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, raised their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.00.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Dwight D. Churchill bought 1,000 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $160.89 per share, with a total value of $160,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,193,735.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AMG stock opened at $163.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.86. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $62.19 and a one year high of $180.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.37.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.18. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $586.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.66 million. Research analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 17.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

