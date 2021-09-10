Swiss National Bank Has $14.81 Million Holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Sonoco Products worth $14,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SON. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SON. TheStreet downgraded Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

SON stock opened at $63.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.02, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.82. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $48.20 and a fifty-two week high of $69.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.93 and a 200-day moving average of $65.08.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.41% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently 52.79%.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP John M. Florence sold 493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $32,202.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,528.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

