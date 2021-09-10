Swiss National Bank Has $14.87 Million Stock Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 442,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 327,117 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of OGE Energy worth $14,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OGE. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 106,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 161.4% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 45,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 28,170 shares during the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OGE shares. Mizuho raised OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays raised OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded OGE Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OGE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

OGE opened at $35.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.67. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $36.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $577.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.36 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David E. Rainbolt bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.80 per share, for a total transaction of $179,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

