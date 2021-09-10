Swiss National Bank Has $16.31 Million Holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 426,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of Nutanix worth $16,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Nutanix by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Nutanix by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nutanix by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,031,000 after buying an additional 5,072 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Nutanix in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,090,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nutanix in the 2nd quarter valued at $670,000. 62.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nutanix alerts:

NTNX stock opened at $43.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 1.89. Nutanix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.85 and a twelve month high of $44.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.03 and a 200-day moving average of $32.60.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $390.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.70 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on NTNX. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. OTR Global lowered Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

In other Nutanix news, CFO Duston Williams sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $1,863,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 12,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $483,079.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,984.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,656 shares of company stock valued at $4,210,080 in the last quarter. 6.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It specializes in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.