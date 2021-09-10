Swiss National Bank Lowers Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.21% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $14,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the second quarter worth $67,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 89.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the second quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.43.

NYSE:CFR opened at $112.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.49. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.50 and a 52-week high of $125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.47.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 30.49%. Equities analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 80.43%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

