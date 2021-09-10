Swiss National Bank Purchases 5,700 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 297,900 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.21% of First Financial Bankshares worth $14,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 136.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the first quarter worth $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the first quarter worth $33,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the first quarter worth $47,000. 53.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FFIN shares. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.76 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other news, Director Michael B. Denny bought 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.75 per share, with a total value of $99,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,373.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Murray Hamilton Edwards bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.01 per share, for a total transaction of $49,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,381,347.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 6,846 shares of company stock worth $328,594. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $44.51 on Friday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.71 and a 12-month high of $52.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 0.88.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 43.97%. Research analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.25%.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

