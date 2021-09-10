Swiss National Bank Sells 10,300 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of ManpowerGroup worth $14,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 47.7% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 21,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,963 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 571.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 133,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,828,000 after purchasing an additional 113,198 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 6.8% during the first quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 14,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 76.2% during the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 28,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 12,205 shares during the period. Finally, Skba Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

MAN opened at $119.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.13. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.04 and a 52 week high of $125.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.11) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MAN shares. Truist Securities increased their price target on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.56.

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

