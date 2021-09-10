Swiss National Bank Sells 10,300 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 294,800 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Performance Food Group worth $14,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Performance Food Group during the first quarter worth $44,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 310.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,585 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 14.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,861 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 12.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,092 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. 75.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider James D. Hope sold 32,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $1,489,795.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 167,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,749,786.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $491,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research cut shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.30.

Shares of NYSE PFGC opened at $45.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.00 and a beta of 1.70. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $31.69 and a 12 month high of $59.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.01.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The food distribution company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 0.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.86) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

