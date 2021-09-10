Swiss National Bank Sells 10,600 Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 296,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of IAA worth $16,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IAA. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of IAA during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of IAA by 64.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of IAA by 25.0% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of IAA during the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of IAA during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 99.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of IAA opened at $52.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.69 and a 200 day moving average of $56.72. IAA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.34 and a twelve month high of $66.85.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.
About IAA
IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.
