Swiss National Bank Sells 12,300 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 337,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Harley-Davidson worth $15,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 57.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 18,090 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 14.6% during the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 405.8% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the second quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 4.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock opened at $37.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.56. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.56 and a 1 year high of $52.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.46.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 128.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.92%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HOG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Edward Jones cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.59 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research increased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.91.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

