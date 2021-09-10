Swiss National Bank Sells 15,000 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 234,800 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.23% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $14,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,954,894 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $773,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,554 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 109.3% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,289,323 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $237,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240,123 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,914,714 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $161,644,000 after purchasing an additional 52,557 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,047,634 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $113,562,000 after purchasing an additional 210,792 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,791,955 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $99,381,000 after purchasing an additional 176,877 shares during the period. 94.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, CFO Alan Haughie acquired 12,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.94 per share, with a total value of $697,571.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,114.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.24 per share, with a total value of $104,044.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LPX opened at $62.55 on Friday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $27.01 and a 12-month high of $76.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 91.77% and a net margin of 31.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 141.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.71%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.78.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

