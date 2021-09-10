Swiss National Bank Sells 16,700 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 257,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.21% of Toll Brothers worth $14,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 6.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 74.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 26,184 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter worth about $1,175,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter worth about $488,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter worth about $895,000. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TOL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday, July 19th. BTIG Research raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.80.

Toll Brothers stock opened at $61.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.54. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.95 and a 52-week high of $68.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.12.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

