Swiss National Bank Sells 23,300 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 654,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Brixmor Property Group worth $14,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth $253,000. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total transaction of $112,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $169,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $460,400. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BRX opened at $23.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.71. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.58 and a 1 year high of $24.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.12.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.20 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 17.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BRX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays started coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Scotiabank increased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.88.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

