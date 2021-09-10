Swiss National Bank Sells 27,000 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 768,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 27,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Hanesbrands worth $14,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HBI stock opened at $18.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.37. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.28 and a 52 week high of $22.82.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a positive return on equity of 77.49%. Analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

HBI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

