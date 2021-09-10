Swiss National Bank Sells 2,900 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,850 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.15% of Paylocity worth $15,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Paylocity during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity during the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 281.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 687 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 752.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCTY stock opened at $267.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $227.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.82. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $135.10 and a 52-week high of $275.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.61 and a beta of 1.28.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.39. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 16.19%. Analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 22,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.40, for a total transaction of $5,821,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 202 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.09, for a total transaction of $55,164.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,138,678.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,924 shares of company stock valued at $22,945,739 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PCTY. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Paylocity from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Paylocity from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $220.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $184.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $203.71 target price (up from $194.00) on shares of Paylocity in a report on Monday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paylocity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.86.

Paylocity Profile

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

