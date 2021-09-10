Swiss National Bank Sells 3,000 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of EastGroup Properties worth $14,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in EastGroup Properties by 164.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in EastGroup Properties by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in EastGroup Properties by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on EGP. Truist Securities increased their price target on EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on EastGroup Properties from $163.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on EastGroup Properties from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on EastGroup Properties from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.56.

Shares of NYSE EGP opened at $176.42 on Friday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.43 and a 52 week high of $184.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.71.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.76). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 30.48%. The company had revenue of $99.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.74%.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.