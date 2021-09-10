Swiss National Bank Sells 3,200 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Fox Factory worth $14,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,002,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,673,000 after acquiring an additional 34,480 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 798,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,410,000 after acquiring an additional 68,521 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 698,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,763,000 after acquiring an additional 52,169 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,306,000 after acquiring an additional 91,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 520,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,008,000 after buying an additional 11,888 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF opened at $151.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $69.95 and a 1-year high of $172.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.31 and its 200 day moving average is $147.68.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 13.43%. On average, analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fox Factory news, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $47,819.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,417.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard T. Winters sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.01, for a total value of $78,005.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,711 shares of company stock worth $266,875 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

