Swiss National Bank Sells 4,000 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 231,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Stifel Financial worth $15,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,120,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,435 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,769,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $817,987,000 after purchasing an additional 891,299 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 1,691.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 376,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,133,000 after purchasing an additional 355,684 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 5.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,698,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,971,000 after purchasing an additional 235,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in Stifel Financial during the first quarter worth about $12,538,000. 73.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SF shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Stifel Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Stifel Financial from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stifel Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.13.

Shares of SF opened at $68.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.45. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $72.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.50.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.32. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 16.07%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%.

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

