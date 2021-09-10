Swiss National Bank Sells 4,200 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.21% of Woodward worth $16,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Woodward by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Woodward by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Woodward by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Woodward by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Woodward by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,293,000 after purchasing an additional 24,487 shares in the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.67.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 8,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total transaction of $1,000,144.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,755.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Terence J. Voskuil sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $46,284.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 11,722 shares of company stock worth $1,212,178. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WWD stock opened at $119.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.73. Woodward, Inc. has a one year low of $74.34 and a one year high of $130.75.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $556.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.21 million. Woodward had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.86%. Woodward’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.162 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.41%.

Woodward Profile

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

