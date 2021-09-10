Swiss National Bank Sells 4,800 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Acuity Brands worth $14,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 18,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AYI opened at $172.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.64. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.90 and a twelve month high of $194.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $175.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $899.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.90 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is presently 6.92%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Acuity Brands from $211.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Acuity Brands from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.30.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

