Swiss National Bank Sells 6,200 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 230,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of Kilroy Realty worth $16,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 266.1% in the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 27,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 20,275 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 240,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,755,000 after purchasing an additional 118,185 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 7,695 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,036,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,917,000 after purchasing an additional 77,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazelview Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,300,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kilroy Realty stock opened at $65.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.11. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $45.28 and a 52 week high of $74.05.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 71.92%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.27.

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

