Swiss National Bank Sells 7,400 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204,067 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $14,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,556,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,454,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,870,000 after acquiring an additional 109,295 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 55,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PB stock opened at $67.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.28. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.80 and a fifty-two week high of $83.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.32.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 43.00%. On average, research analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 35.38%.

In other news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total value of $77,335.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,355 shares in the company, valued at $9,737,438.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on PB shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.83.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

