Swiss National Bank Sells 7,400 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $14,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 11.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 874,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,005,000 after acquiring an additional 89,837 shares during the period. TPI Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.3% during the first quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 142,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,975,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 78.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 248,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,298,000 after purchasing an additional 109,307 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 30.7% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $12,160,000. 81.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $71.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.59. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.23 and a 52 week high of $78.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.43 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $406.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.93 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 8.35%. On average, equities analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 62.14%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.17.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

