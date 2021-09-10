Swiss National Bank Sells 9,700 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Leggett & Platt worth $15,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 0.6% during the first quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 20.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 0.4% during the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 64,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Leggett & Platt stock opened at $47.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.48. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $39.25 and a 12-month high of $59.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company’s revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.87%.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

