Swiss National Bank Takes Position in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV)

Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 290,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,216,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vimeo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Vimeo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in Vimeo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vimeo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vimeo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000.

Separately, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Vimeo in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS VMEOV opened at $52.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.08. Vimeo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.08 and a 12 month high of $58.00.

About Vimeo

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

