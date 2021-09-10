Swiss National Bank Trims Holdings in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Brooks Automation worth $15,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Brooks Automation in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Brooks Automation by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Brooks Automation during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Brooks Automation by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Brooks Automation during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BRKS opened at $90.75 on Friday. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $42.65 and a one year high of $108.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.08 and a beta of 1.92.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $315.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.47 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BRKS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$114.00 price target on shares of Brooks Automation in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.56.

In other news, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total transaction of $98,296.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,631,690.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.97, for a total transaction of $2,345,235.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,438,830.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,284 shares of company stock valued at $4,780,556 in the last ninety days. 1.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

