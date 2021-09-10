Swiss National Bank Trims Stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 298,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $14,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,457,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $561,311,000 after acquiring an additional 476,602 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 13.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,411,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $267,422,000 after buying an additional 745,825 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter worth $162,308,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,227,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $134,617,000 after purchasing an additional 108,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 48.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,123,403 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $88,567,000 after purchasing an additional 689,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 741 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total transaction of $40,169.61. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas Walsh sold 3,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $161,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,741 shares of company stock valued at $690,250 over the last 90 days. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SKX. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.89.

Shares of NYSE SKX opened at $46.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $55.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.49.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.36. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 127.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

