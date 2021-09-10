Swiss National Bank Trims Stock Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $14,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 48.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter worth $103,000. 75.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PNFP opened at $96.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.80 and a 1 year high of $98.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.86.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.24. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $331.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.74%.

In related news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total transaction of $80,430.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

