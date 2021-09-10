Sylo Achieves Market Cap of $14.75 Million (SYLO)

Sylo (CURRENCY:SYLO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 10th. During the last seven days, Sylo has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. Sylo has a total market capitalization of $14.75 million and approximately $550,406.00 worth of Sylo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sylo coin can currently be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XIO (XIO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000027 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Sylo Profile

Sylo (SYLO) is a coin. Its launch date was September 21st, 2018. Sylo’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,617,492 coins. Sylo’s official message board is medium.com/sylo-io . Sylo’s official Twitter account is @sylo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sylo is https://reddit.com/r/sylo_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sylo’s official website is www.sylo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sylo Protocol is a decentralized communication protocol that facilitates safe and standardized connectivity between users and Connected Applications on the Sylo network. Development is underway to implement the Sylo Protocol as a fully decentralized autonomous communication, storage, and payment network able to be utilized by third-party Connected Applications. The Sylo main token (SYLO) will be a utility token used to access and fuel the Sylo Protocol in a fully decentralized, blockchain context. SYLOs will be required to access the Sylo Protocol, and to enable real-time communication (video, voice, messaging, data streaming), charged communications, and for decentralized storage, profile and address book management. “

Sylo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sylo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sylo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sylo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

