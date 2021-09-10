Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Purchased by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 173.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 905,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 574,217 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Synchrony Financial worth $43,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 20.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the first quarter valued at $254,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 7.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the first quarter valued at $30,000. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.93.

Shares of NYSE:SYF traded up $1.30 on Friday, reaching $47.88. 268,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,905,484. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.80. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.20 and a fifty-two week high of $52.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 27.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 25th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $432,178.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

