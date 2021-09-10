Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,319 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Synovus Financial worth $14,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,638,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $623,976,000 after purchasing an additional 463,677 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,621,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,707,000 after purchasing an additional 32,127 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,851,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,452,000 after purchasing an additional 81,350 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 4.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,862,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,218,000 after purchasing an additional 79,102 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 21.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,308,414 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,413,000 after purchasing an additional 232,044 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.15.

Shares of SNV opened at $41.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.22. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $19.39 and a 1-year high of $50.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.61.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.17. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $488.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.77%.

In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $64,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,130.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

