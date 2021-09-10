Synthetify Price Tops $6.52 on Major Exchanges (SNY)

Synthetify (CURRENCY:SNY) traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 10th. Over the last seven days, Synthetify has traded up 71.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Synthetify coin can now be purchased for $6.52 or 0.00014347 BTC on major exchanges. Synthetify has a market capitalization of $36.67 million and approximately $2.67 million worth of Synthetify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002201 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.92 or 0.00063646 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.55 or 0.00124438 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.93 or 0.00180299 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,371.46 or 0.99846540 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,283.62 or 0.07226088 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $408.65 or 0.00899291 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Synthetify Coin Profile

Synthetify’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,625,000 coins. Synthetify’s official Twitter account is @synthetify

Synthetify Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetify directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synthetify should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Synthetify using one of the exchanges listed above.

