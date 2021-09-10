Syntropy Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2.26 Million (NOIA)

Syntropy (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 10th. In the last week, Syntropy has traded 22.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Syntropy has a total market capitalization of $179.97 million and $2.26 million worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Syntropy coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000826 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Syntropy alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00058490 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.10 or 0.00163026 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002916 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00014298 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000382 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00043046 BTC.

About Syntropy

Syntropy (NOIA) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 479,446,793 coins. Syntropy’s official website is syntropynet.com . Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Syntropy is https://reddit.com/r/SyntropyNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Syntropy is medium.com/syntropynet

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

Buying and Selling Syntropy

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syntropy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syntropy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syntropy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Syntropy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syntropy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.