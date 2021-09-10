T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock Position Boosted by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,853 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,316 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $27,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,853,000. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.8% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth about $586,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.1% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on TMUS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, July 30th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.04.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $429,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $131.44 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.56 and a 12 month high of $150.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.75. The company has a market cap of $164.03 billion, a PE ratio of 42.13 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

