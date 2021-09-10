TaaS One Day Volume Hits $758.00 (TAAS)

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. In the last week, TaaS has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. One TaaS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.84 or 0.00008035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TaaS has a total market cap of $6.81 million and approximately $758.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00059380 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002954 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.77 or 0.00161482 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00014502 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000383 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00043052 BTC.

TaaS Coin Profile

TaaS is a coin. It launched on March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 coins. The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund . TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . TaaS’s official website is taas.fund

According to CryptoCompare, “TaaS stands for Token as a Service. It is an investment fund designed to ease the process of investing in blockchain markets. TaaS will be an active player across blockchain markets, investing in cryptocurrencies and tokens. The TAAS tokens are built on a profit-sharing Ethereum smart contract. Every 3 months, a designated smart contract will disperse 50% of TaaS fund profits, equally spread out over the number of outstanding tokens. Intuitively, it implies that investors with a larger share of tokens will receive a higher return. “

TaaS Coin Trading

