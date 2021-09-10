Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Holdings Cut by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 27.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,446 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.51% of Tactile Systems Technology worth $5,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCMD. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,761,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,991,000 after buying an additional 346,090 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 228.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 416,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,698,000 after buying an additional 289,734 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,135,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 194,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,616,000 after buying an additional 63,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,210,000 after buying an additional 31,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology stock opened at $42.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $848.45 million, a P/E ratio of 63.07, a P/E/G ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.53. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.31 and a 1-year high of $64.53.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $51.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.77 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 9.90%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 14th.

In related news, Director William W. Burke sold 6,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $371,855.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel L. Reuvers sold 1,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $45,825.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,667 shares in the company, valued at $977,174.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

