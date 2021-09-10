Tael (WABI) Trading 24.2% Lower This Week

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Tael has a market capitalization of $5.54 million and approximately $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tael has traded 24.2% lower against the dollar. One Tael coin can currently be bought for $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on major exchanges including $13.96, $45.75, $5.22 and $119.16.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00059150 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002941 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.41 or 0.00161085 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00014271 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000381 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00042862 BTC.

Tael Profile

Tael is a coin. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tael is https://reddit.com/r/WabiToken

According to CryptoCompare, “WABI is a digital token used in the WABI ecosystem of verifiable safe consumer products. Consumer goods inside the ecosystem are secured from counterfeit attempts through banking-level, tamper-proof NFC smart-labels, which are linked to their digital representations on the blockchain. Consumers touch the label with their smartphones to verify a product’s authenticity, discover the product’s journey along the supply chain and are rewarded for their purchases with the WABI token. WABI is used as a payment method across the WABI ecosystem and its partners, with tens of thousands of mainstream users throughout China. “

Buying and Selling Tael

Tael can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.72, $4.92, $6.32, $10.00, $34.91, $62.56, $45.75, $18.11, $7.20, $13.96, $5.22 and $119.16. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tael should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tael using one of the exchanges listed above.

