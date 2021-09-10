Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Earns “Buy” Rating from Wedbush

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $222.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 43.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.64.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $154.83. 101,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,316,069. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $165.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.99. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12 month low of $151.00 and a 12 month high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $711.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.64 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $25,293.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,770,852.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,587,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,884,000 after buying an additional 129,214 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,442,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,407,000 after buying an additional 97,747 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,227,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,962,000 after buying an additional 181,784 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,874,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,876,000 after buying an additional 241,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,072,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,797,000 after buying an additional 64,142 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

