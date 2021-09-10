Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Sold by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 598,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.95% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $58,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 68,386 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 301,320 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,592,000 after acquiring an additional 6,478 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 186.2% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 36,324 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 23,632 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,323 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 5,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 9.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,001 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

TNDM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.56.

In related news, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $37,392.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP James Leal sold 7,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $713,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 49,742 shares of company stock valued at $5,366,673 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TNDM opened at $125.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 5.81. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.19 and a 1 year high of $130.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 2,511.30 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.15.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $172.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

