Tapmydata Trading Down 31% Over Last 7 Days (TAP)

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 10th. One Tapmydata coin can now be bought for about $0.0897 or 0.00000199 BTC on popular exchanges. Tapmydata has a market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $28,527.00 worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tapmydata has traded 31% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.75 or 0.00431614 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004940 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002615 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00007397 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $506.66 or 0.01122908 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000015 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Tapmydata Coin Profile

Tapmydata (CRYPTO:TAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,238,727 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

Tapmydata Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tapmydata directly using U.S. dollars.

