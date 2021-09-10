Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Holdings Raised by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,700 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10,581 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $22,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in Target by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,382 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,453,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC lifted its position in Target by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Target by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,837 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in Target by 278.4% in the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 10,405 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 7,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Target by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 189,530 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,539,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total transaction of $785,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,244,112.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $3,550,791.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,744 shares of company stock worth $34,106,184. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TGT. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.30.

NYSE TGT opened at $245.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $253.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.24. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $145.31 and a 52-week high of $267.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

