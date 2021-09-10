Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,990 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 805 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in Target by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,382 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Target by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,837 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its stake in Target by 278.4% during the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 10,405 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 7,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Target by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 189,530 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,539,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.30.

Target stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $246.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,450,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $145.31 and a 52-week high of $267.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $253.33 and its 200 day moving average is $224.24. The company has a market cap of $120.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

Target announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total transaction of $3,650,792.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $6,149,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,032,760.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,744 shares of company stock worth $34,106,184. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

